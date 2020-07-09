Pooja Bhatt Mentions Launch Of Singer in Sadak 2, Sona Mohapatra Wishes He Had Stake in Music's Success

Actress Pooja Bhatt had recently clapped back at trolls who blasted Sadak 2 for being nepotistic. Pooja took to Twitter to say that the Bhatts have always launched new talents including John Abraham, Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Neelesh Misra.

Pooja also said that Sadak 2 will be launching a new singer, a music teacher from Chandigarh Sunil Jeet. "Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father," she wrote.

To this, singer Sona Mohapatra hailed their banner for introducing new talent. She, however, said that it would mean more if the musicians would have a stake in the music's success.

She wrote, “That is so nice Pooja. Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP.”





That is so nice Pooja.Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP. https://t.co/kfAXrXILR9

— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 9, 2020

In a thread of tweets Sona further wrote, “& not that I blame you or Vishvesh films. It is a systemic problem in our industry & country; ‘exploit or be exploited’. That music labels in India don’t have an A&R in place that discover, nurture and promote artists - the heart of modern music business is the biggest tragedy.” She further wrote that a healthier ecosystem should be pushed for all by the banner. She wrote,“Having said that @PoojaB1972, might be a time to reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead of just being defensive? This mindset of-“We provide you the chance, so we will make all the money out of your work” for creators of music is truly exploitative & wrong.”

Having said that @PoojaB1972 ,might be a time to reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead of just being defensive? This mindset of-“We provide you the chance, so we will make all the money out of your work” for creators of music is truly exploitative & wrong. https://t.co/YGcJGw8DdK — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 9, 2020

She concluded, "& if your banner launches,promotes talent,helps reach a wider audience,it is perfectly right for such artists to be signed to pay u a percentage of their earnings.Thing is most composers,writers don’t from shows.Only singers do.Music dies when it’s source most compromised. #India"





& if your banner launches,promotes talent,helps reach a wider audience,it is perfectly right for such artists to be signed to pay u a percentage of their earnings.Thing is most composers,writers don’t from shows.Only singers do.Music dies when it’s source most compromised. #India https://t.co/uSQFFiba05

— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 9, 2020

Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja is Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback after 21 years. The film will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar.