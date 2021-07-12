Pooja Bhatt on 30 Years of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin': Experts Said Film Was Too Risky

The romantic film Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin continues to be a favourite among fans three decades after its release. The 1991 film starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles with Anupam Kher, Tiku Talsania, Rakesh Bedi and Deepak Tijori playing other supporting characters. Over the years, the film gained a cult status for its story, performances from the cast and soundtrack.

As the classic completed 30 years of its journey since its release, Pooja shared a post on Twitter, taking her fans through nostalgic moments. She penned a note wherein she extended gratitude to the producer of the film, late Gulshan Kumar. The actress thanked Kumar “for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky”. She summed up the film’s backdrop as “a woman runs away from home to marry someone, then changes her mind and runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too, with her father’s blessings.”

30 yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind & runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father’s blessings.. pic.twitter.com/Iotrnts5aq— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 12, 2021

Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin is an unofficial adaptation of the 1934 film It Happened One Night. Back in 2018, Pooja spoke to Hindustan Times on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin. When asked about her experience of working with Aamir, she said, “Aamir and I were magic on-screen and a disaster off it. He was my favourite sparring partner. We used to fight like cats and dogs.”

Pooja’s latest screen appearance was in a web series, Bombay Begums directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. Alankrita, who is known for making Turning 30, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Made in Heaven, among other impactful works, spoke about how she decided to cast Pooja as the boss woman Rani in the Netflix show. She watched Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin 21 times and thought there was something very real and modern about Pooja, which was very refreshing. During the casting discussions, they were thinking of someone with that mis of strength and vulnerability. She thought of Pooja and after a meeting with her she knew she was going to be Rani. “She had read it, understood the script and understood the intent. I refused to meet any other actor after that,” Alankrita was quoted as saying.

