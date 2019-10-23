Pooja Bhatt Shares Inspirational Post About Her Battle with Alcoholism

Actress Pooja Bhatt, who will next be seen in father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, took to Instagram to write an inspirational post about her battle with alcoholism. The actress, 47, shared a picture in which she is soaking in the sun, and said that if she could battle her addiction, everyone could.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote about her experience of being sober for almost three years. “Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you’re not alone. If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one!”

In 2017, the actress spoke up about her addiction at a press conference. "I stopped drinking by first acknowledging that I had a drinking problem. Because you are a woman and you live in a society where they are always taught or forced to brush things under the carpet. We tend to bury this shameful habit that we have of covering it up and say, 'Oh, we don't have a problem, it is somebody else's and I am not that drunk'," she shared.

"It is not alcohol you are addicted to, it's the absence of absence. All of us somewhere are lonely. Some expect a man to find the answer while some find it easily in the bottle of alcohol. It seems very gratifying, it pulls you and before you know it, you are down the rabbit hole and it is difficult to come back," she further added.

Bhatt's film Sadak 2, will also star her sister Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and her Sadak co-star, Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

