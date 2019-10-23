Pooja Bhatt Shares Inspirational Post About Her Battle with Alcoholism
Pooja Bhatt, who will next be seen in the sequel of her 1991 film Sadak with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, shared an inspiring post about her battle with alcoholism.
Pooja Bhatt, who will next be seen in the sequel of her 1991 film Sadak with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, shared an inspiring post about her battle with alcoholism.
Actress Pooja Bhatt, who will next be seen in father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, took to Instagram to write an inspirational post about her battle with alcoholism. The actress, 47, shared a picture in which she is soaking in the sun, and said that if she could battle her addiction, everyone could.
Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote about her experience of being sober for almost three years. “Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you’re not alone. If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one!”
View this post on Instagram
Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you’re not alone. If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall,pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one! 🖤🖤🖤 #sobrietyrocks #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #beyourownhero #staypositive #stayvulnerable #staystrong #🙏
In 2017, the actress spoke up about her addiction at a press conference. "I stopped drinking by first acknowledging that I had a drinking problem. Because you are a woman and you live in a society where they are always taught or forced to brush things under the carpet. We tend to bury this shameful habit that we have of covering it up and say, 'Oh, we don't have a problem, it is somebody else's and I am not that drunk'," she shared.
"It is not alcohol you are addicted to, it's the absence of absence. All of us somewhere are lonely. Some expect a man to find the answer while some find it easily in the bottle of alcohol. It seems very gratifying, it pulls you and before you know it, you are down the rabbit hole and it is difficult to come back," she further added.
Bhatt's film Sadak 2, will also star her sister Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and her Sadak co-star, Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Says Shehnaz Gill Has Support of Salman Khan
- Can you Spot the Snake Hiding in Plain Sight in This Viral Photo from Australia?