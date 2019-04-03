Pooja Bhatt Refuses to Comment on Ranbir-Alia Relationship, Says We are No One to Decide for Her

Actress turned filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is happy to see sister Alia Bhatt growing "leaps and bounds" ever since she set foot in Bollywood. Praising Alia's work, Pooja said she knew her sister always had it in her."Alia is such a fabulous actor. Look at Gully Boy, Udta Punjab, Raazi ... she has given such heartfelt performances in all these. She is getting better every day," says Pooja, adding that Alia is making the right choices when it comes to her films."She chooses with her heart and I think that's what is working for her. Though in hindsight no one knows which film will work or which one won't. You can't plan that way, but yes you can definitely choose the right kind of stories...," the 47-year-old added.Pooja had once said that if a Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991) reboot happens at anytime, she would love to see Alia play her character in the film.While praising Alia, Pooja also talked about her own film choices, calling both success and failure "important" as they only motivate one to push the envelope. "I love my flops. Look at my life, my failure that broke my heart made me stronger. So metamorphosis is important, as long as we learn from everything. I am grateful to all the ups and downs in my life," she shares.Pooja was also asked about Alia relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, she refrained from talking about it. "Anything Alia does as far as her relationship is concerned is her own prerogative. We are no one to decide for her. We are there for her always to make sure she is happy and safe. In no way do we force ourselves in each other's lives."Besides Alia, Pooja's family comprises talented artists including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. She says they are not a "typical family". There's hardly any time to discuss each other's work."Everyone has their own crazy schedule and most of us literally live out of the box. So, when we get time to meet, there's so much that we have to share with each other and very little about work. We prefer chatting, gorging on good food and travel a lot," she concludes.