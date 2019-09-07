Pooja Bhatt Rubbishes Mahesh Bhatt Death Rumours, Says He's Living Dangerously and Kicking

Of late, there have been reports stating that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt passed away after suffering a major heart attack. On Friday, his daughter Pooja Bhatt took to social media, to quash the rumours and stated that his father is doing fine, adding that he's not going anywhere soon. She also joked about his death hoax saying that he might outlive all of his family members.

As a proof, she also posted some pictures of him sitting in the living room. In the pictures, Mahesh can be seen wearing his usual black shirt and jeans with red shoes and appears to be absolutely healthy. Captioning the pics, Pooja wrote, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead, here is ample proof that he is his usual self, living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!"(sic)

On the professional front, Mahesh is returning to the director’s chair after almost two decades with Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. Both the actors are returning for the follow-up, alongside new additions — Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The original film was helmed by Mahesh.

It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos. However, he says that the movie is not his 'comeback' film as a director.

"I never thought that I would come and direct a film like Sadak 2 after 20 years, but you know, I am not intending to call it my second innings or a new beginning as a filmmaker. It just happened... I do not know what tomorrow brings but I am certainly not getting into that phase with lots of scripts where I will keep on directing films," Bhatt told IANS.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

