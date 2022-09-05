Pooja Bhatt, Varun Grover, Swara Bhasker, Others Support Arshdeep Amid Trolling Over Missed Catch

India and Pakistan’s second match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 last evening was a nail-biting one. While India lost to Pakistan with five wickets, netizens seemed enraged over Arshdeep dropping a crucial catch of Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali in the 18th over. What followed was incessant trolling of the young bowler on social media. Now several celebs have come forward to show their support to Arshdeep by lashing out at those behind the trolling.

Actress and politician Gul Panag took to her Twitter handle to extend her support. Her tweet read, “Truly tragic the way @arshdeepsinghh has been trolled. And it appears to be the handiwork of another IT cell. Don’t fall for it. P.S. The misfortune of devious propaganda is, others can do it too. And it works like a dog whistle, with the intended recipients unaware.”

Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter and Bombay Begums actor Pooja Bhatt also shared a cryptic post highlighting how the trolling was unnecessary. She wrote, “If you can’t ride out the losses of those you claim as your own you have no right, moral or otherwise to claim their wins. Society cannot cannibalise success and conveniently discard failures of the ones that dare to go out into the world, compete/perform & take great risks.”

Swara Bhasker who has always been vocal on social media also didn’t hesitate to hit back at the trollers. She tweeted, “We love you and we are proud of you @arshdeepsinghh! Stand strong! (yellow heart and national flag emojis).”

Meanwhile, popular lyricist and comic Varun Grover expressed his thoughts in Hindi. He said, “Time and again the same thing comes to the fore that if you are not part of the majority, then every mistake of yours will be called a deliberate crime, sometimes even called treason. The minority has no right to make human mistakes. They always have to be perfect. The majority will handle the responsibility of imperfection.”

This is not the first time when an Indian cricketer has been trolled for the team’s defeat. A vicious troll attack on Muhammed Shami was launched soon after India’s 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

