Pooja Bhatt Wishes Mother Kiran Bhatt With a Cute Picture on Instagram

​Pooja Bhatt, daughter of director-producer Mahesh Bhatt and wife Kiran Bhatt, has described herself in Instagram bio as an actor, filmmaker and production designer. She has been a part of the films like Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Chaahat. Today, Pooja posted two pictures on her Instagram handle. One of them is an old picture of young Pooja with her mother Kiran. It’s a black and white photo that looks like being clicked during a birthday celebration. The other one is a picture of an old card from Pooja to her mother. The card reads, "Happy birthday dear mummy. Lots and lots of love and wishes. Pooja." The card looks extremely cute with lots of hearts on it.

In the caption, the actress wished her ever gorgeous mother a very happy birthday with an emotional and beautiful note. She also mentioned the fact that her mother’s original name was Lorraine Bright and she changed it to Kiran Bhatt after marriage with Mahesh. She thanked her mother and mentioned that if not for her, Pooja would not have existed. She has also appreciated the fact that her mother has the capacity to remember everything about her, right from childhood. Giving an example of this quality, she has posted the picture of a card that Pooja made for her mother as a child on her birthday.

Pooja earlier had issues with father Maheshafter her parents got divorced. She also had problems with her father's second wife Soni Razdan, mother of actress Alia Bhatt. As per the actress, her mother taught her later that failure of her parent’s relationship was no one’s fault and she should not be so harsh on her father and his family. Now, Pooja shares a good relationship with her father, Soni and half-sister’s Shaheen Bhatt and Alia. The actress was very close to her mother.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here