Pooja Bhatt Writes Heartfelt Note for Father Mahesh Bhatt as They Wrap Sadak 2’s Mysore Schedule

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
Pooja Bhatt with her father Mahesh Bhatt. (Photo: IANS)
Having wrapped up the Mysore schedule of Sadak 2 this week, actress Pooja Bhatt has penned an Instagram post praising her father and director Mahesh Bhatt for igniting a "fire" in their team.

Sharing a video on Instagram on Sunday of the film’s crew working relentlessly to erect a palatial set, she wrote, "Wrap/Unwrap.. and with that we ended a truly magnificent schedule for Sadak 2 in Mysore! Can't wait to be back on set! Each day pushed our limits, each day revealed something more to each of us. And long after the last trunk was packed and the last tempo sent on its way home, the fire Mahesh Bhatt has ignited in all of us continues to blaze with fervour, passion and a desire to do even more.”

Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction after almost two decades with Sadak 2, the sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak. A romantic thriller, it featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The sequel stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

