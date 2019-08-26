Pooja Bhatt Writes Heartfelt Note for Father Mahesh Bhatt as They Wrap Sadak 2’s Mysore Schedule

Having wrapped up the Mysore schedule of Sadak 2 this week, actress Pooja Bhatt has penned an Instagram post praising her father and director Mahesh Bhatt for igniting a "fire" in their team.

Sharing a video on Instagram on Sunday of the film’s crew working relentlessly to erect a palatial set, she wrote, "Wrap/Unwrap.. and with that we ended a truly magnificent schedule for Sadak 2 in Mysore! Can't wait to be back on set! Each day pushed our limits, each day revealed something more to each of us. And long after the last trunk was packed and the last tempo sent on its way home, the fire Mahesh Bhatt has ignited in all of us continues to blaze with fervour, passion and a desire to do even more.”

Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction after almost two decades with Sadak 2, the sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak. A romantic thriller, it featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The sequel stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.