Pooja Bisht on Her Breakup with Sharad Malhotra: 'I Invested in Him Rather Than Myself'

Apart from an actor’s work, their love life, relationships, and link-ups bag headlines with equal intensity. The same has happened with Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra. His past relationships with Divyanka Tripathi and Pooja Bisht made headlines on several occasions. Sharad is now married to Ripci Bhatia, while Divyanka tied the knot with Vivek Dahiya. Earlier in an interview, Divyanka had revealed how she handled her breakdown after parting ways with Sharad. Now, in a recent interview, Pooja has opened up about how the turn of events affected her career in the TV industry.

While speaking to ETimes, Pooja shared that she had prioritised Sharad over her work, and only after their breakup she realised her mistake. After dating for over two years, Sharad and Pooja parted ways in 2018. Back at that time, Pooja accused Sharad of cheating her, but the actor denied the presence of a third person. However, Sharad admitted that he was ‘commitment-phobic.’

Calling herself a ‘very emotional person’, Pooja revealed that the two were more like best friends and she had invested in him rather than herself. The actress shared that if she loves a person, they automatically become her first priority.

Pooja shared how happy she is now but also recalled that the relationship and its baggage, which came after the break-up, did distract her. “There was this post-trauma phase also of our relationship,” she added. The actress further shared that people used to call her up just to say, “Oh, you broke-off.” However, Pooja believes that whatever happens, happened for good. “I am much happier because now I am in my own space, I am living the life that I wanted,” she concluded.

The actress first came into the limelight after she appeared on MTV’s reality show ‘Splitvilla 4.’ Recently, Pooja was seen in a music video titled ‘Mein Jawa Kithe.’

