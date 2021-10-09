Pooja Dadlani to Anjula Acharia: Celebrity Managers of Popular Bollywood Actors

Following Aryan Khan’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been making headlines. She has been constantly attending to the case, from representation the family to being present in all court hearings. She has been meeting the 23-year-old on behalf of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Pooja has been working with SRK since 2012 and is extremely close to the family. She also manages SRK’s IPL team.

This draws our attention to the fact that celebrity managers play a huge part in maintaining and managing the star’s image and can be credited for their relevance.

Here, we take a look at some other managers of important Bollywood celebrities.

Susan Rodrigues

Susan represents Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Although she studied to be an anthropologist, she ended up working with Yash Raj Films. She is in this profession for 7 years now.

Ritika Nagpal

Ritika Nagpal manages Anushka Sharma. It is reported that the atress was managed by her brother before Ritika came into the scene.

Zenobia Kohla

Zenobia Kohla is Akshay Kumar’s manager and has been working with the Khiladi of Bollywood for a long time now. She is often spotted with the actor at his movie sets and trailer launches.

Jordy Patel

Jordy is Salman Khan’s manager and he looks after all his work. He is also a producer and an event manager. He has been working in the entertainment industry for almost two decades now.

Anjula Acharia

Anjula Acharia has been managing global icon, Priyanka Chopra, for a long time now. She is one of the most popular personalities in this profession and has helped Priyanka land several opportunities in Hollywood as well. Anjula once told Forbes, “I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, particularly in India, who were so negative. I was at this dinner, at my friend Manish Goyal’s house in New York, with some prominent people from the Hindi film industry and they were just so negative about her. They were like, ‘She is never going to work, I don’t know why you are wasting your time’, blah blah."

