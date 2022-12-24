Pooja Hegde Aces Vintage Fashion in Velvet Black Mini Dress; Check Pics

Pooja Hegde has charmed her way into the hearts of millions with her exemplary performances and adorable smile. However, it is the Tollywood diva’s sartorial choices that have left us gushing every time she drops snippets of her glamorous photoshoots on social media. The Radhe Shyam actress has landed in the good books of the fashion police with her quintessential wardrobe collection, dishing some major fashion cues. Recently, the 32-year-old has once again set the temperatures soaring with her 90s Hollywood style, which is a treat for sore eyes.

Slipping into a sleek velvety black mini dress, Pooja oozed oomph from all angles. Flaunting her toned legs, and killer curves in the figure-hugging dress, the actress struck some captivating poses for her clicks inside the premises of a car.

The Tollywood beauty had us completely floored with her appealing expressions and piercing gaze. She clubbed her racy ensemble with a pair of uber-cool black sunglasses and a set of golden hoops, appearing to bask in the invisible spotlight that radiated on her face.

Pooja rounded off her chic, vintage Hollywood fashion with black boots and open, brunette tresses, making our hearts flutter once again. “Here’s lookin’ at you, kid,” read the actress’s cheeky caption. As soon as she shared the pictures on her gram, her admirers left no stone unturned to share oodles of praise in the comments.

While one user noted, “‘You can’t sit with me’ pictures are here,” another lavished, “Ohhh Daamn Hot.” “Instagram is Burning now,” expressed another Pooja fan.

Pooja Hegde is an active sport on social media. Be it rocking the traditional outfit or mastering the art of blending the casual-modern style, Pooja is a band-on. Here are some swoon-worthy pictures of the Mohenjo Daro actress that is bound to make you weak on your knees. Here’s saying goodbye to all your mid-day blues:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja’s second Bollywood film Cirkus recently opened at the movie theatres on December 23. Also starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma among others, Cirkus, is directed by stunt expert Rohit Shetty. The Tollywood actress is also a part of the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

