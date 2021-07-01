Pooja Hegde Arrives in Chennai to Resume Shoot for Vijay's Beast

Actress Pooja Hegde has arrived in Chennai to resume the shoot of the next schedule of southern megastar Vijay's much-awaited film, Beast. The actress was clicked at the Mumbai Airport by paparazzi as she left the city dressed in a stylish blue checkered attire that was completed with a matching blazer. According to reports, Pooja will be resuming Beast’s shoot with a song that will feature her along with the leading man Vijay. A large set has been erected at the Gokulam studio in Chennai for the shoot of this song that is slated to begin today, July 1.

The second schedule of #Beast commences today in Chennai with a song sequence involving Thalapathy #Vijay and #PoojaHegde 💃🏻 The shoot will happen for 20 days as planned in this schedule. 🎬 @actorvijay @BeastFiIm @hegdepooja @Nelsondilpkumar @AlwaysJani — #BEAST (@BeastFiIm) July 1, 2021

Last week, Pooja had given a sneak peek into her preparation for the shoot as she posted a picture of a dance redressal for the film in one of her Instagram stories. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast has been one of the most-awaited releases as it marks the 65-film journey of Vijay.

The film's team has already completed the first schedule which was shot at beautiful locations in Georgia. However, the shooting for the second schedule, which was slated to happen in India, had to be delayed because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Restriction and lockdown imposed by the government forced the producers to halt the shoot. But, now that the situation has shown signs of improvement, the shooting will finally be resumed in Chennai.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das and Yogi Babu in key roles. Composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in for the music of the film.

Pooja also has several other projects lined up that include actor Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. She was recently in Hyderabad for the shoot of this film. Further, the actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in director Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here