Pooja Hegde Arrives in Mumbai, Shares Pic on Instagram

Pooja Hegde is making a comeback in Kollywood after a nine-year-long hiatus with Beast, directed by Nelson Dhillipkumar and starring the versatile Vijay. According to the latest reports and her Instagram account, the actress jetted off and landed in Mumbai on August 23, wrapping up her Kollywood project in Chennai.

While waiting for her car at the airport, she was papped. Playing kind of a reverse, she clicked them and posted a story of the paparazzi waiting for her with cameras and excitement. Sharing the paparazzi picture, she wrote, “Met these happy, smiling people while waiting on my car. Hello Mumbai.” She ended the caption with the hashtag ‘#PapingThePaps.’

Pooja is a regular on Instagram. Photos of her arriving at the airport wearing a traditional yellow glow, donning a dupatta and juttis, surfaced moments after she arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Talking about her comeback with India Today, Pooja said, “It feels like life has come full circle. I am very excited to act in a Tamil movie after so long and that too with a co-actor like Vijay. He is just brilliant.”

Pooja made her debut with the 2012 film Mugamoodi, written and directed by Mysskin, which was dedicated to Bruce Lee. However, the film couldn’t do well on the screens and garnered average reactions from the audience. Post the movie, she spread her branches into other genres and did movies in Telugu and Hindi, and gained immense appreciation for her work.

She is working on multiple projects and will be seen on screen in Bhaijaan, Cirkus, and Radhe Shyam very soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here