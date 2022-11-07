Pooja Hegde Assures Fans She is Recovering From Her Leg Injury

Actress Pooja Hegde has been on bed rest ever since a leg injury that was widely reported last month. She had torn a ligament in her ankle during the shooting of the Salman Khan film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan and had informed her fans about her through her Instagram stories. While fans have been concerned about her and sending her the best of wishes to recover soon, she has recently reassured her fans that she is doing well on the path of recovery.

Pooja recently made a post where she showed her fans how she is treating her torn ligament. Posting a photo of herself early in the morning, sitting on a couch with her foot in a bucket of water, she captioned the photo, “What my mornings look like now,” with the hashtags road to recovery and coming back stronger.

A walker can also be seen in the photo just beside the actress’ couch which implies that she is, for the time being, reliant on it for walking till she fully recovers. Pooja initially even shot for a few scenes of the movie after the injury, after which she took a break and decided to recover first.

Pooja’s upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Apart from Salman, Venkatesh, and Pooja, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari among others. It is slated to release on December 30 this year. Additionally, Pooja will co-star in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and Ranveer Singh.

