​Pooja Hegde Buys a Sea-facing Apartment in Bandra, Designs the House Herself

Recently, several Bollywood actors including Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan have bought apartments or flats adding to the list of their luxurious properties. Now, actress Pooja Hegde has joined the group by purchasing a swanky sea-facing three Bedroom Hall Kitchen flat in Bandra.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, this is the first house Pooja has purchased completely on her own. The actress has personally looked into the decoration of the house. From the interior designing to the selection of materials, everything has been looked upon by her.

The actress even took out time from her hectic schedule and made detours from South to Mumbai just to look into the ongoing housework. It is being said that the actress chose Bandra for gifting herself a house because the place is close to her parent's house in Mumbai. As per the report, this will be the first time when the actress will be staying alone.

Two days back she posted a photo of herself taking a nap on her balcony, though it isn't clear if it's from the new house.

Pooja started her acting career with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in the year 2012 opposite Jiiva. She was seen playing the female lead character of Shakthi in the movie. Her Telugu film debut was alongside Naga Chaitanya in Oka Laila Kosam. The actress was seen in her first Bollywood film alongside Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Mohenjo Daro in the year 2016. She has marked her presence in all the Telugu and Hindi films she has been a part of.

Pooja has a long list of projects in her kitty, including Rohit Shetty's directorial, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. She will be next seen opposite superstar Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, which will be a romantic multilingual,followed by Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. The moviewill be produced by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma.

The actress will also work with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She is also reportedly in talks for two more big-ticket entertainers in the Hindi film industry but the formal announcements for the same have not been made yet.

Hegde also has Koratala Siva directed historical action film Acharya in her bag which will also feature Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan along with her.