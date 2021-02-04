Pooja Hegde Fan Asks Her for a Nude Pic, Here's What She Shared

Actress Pooja Hegde did a 'post a picture of' session on social media recently. While many fans asked her for various movie set memories, bikini pic and no make up selfie, one social media user asked her to share a naked snap of herself.

Instead of turning down the request, Pooja posted a picture of her feet and wrote 'nange pao'. The smart response is earning her much praise on social media.

Pooja ended the session by thanking fans for their requests. “That was fun! Thank you for all those responses. Tried to as many as I can, really searched through my photo book for this one! Muahhhh,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja has three Telugu biggies lined up. They are Bhaskar’s Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, Radha Krishna Kumar’s period drama Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Koratala Siva’s Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan.

In Bollywood, Pooja has two big projects that are in the pipeline. She has signed Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, an adaptation of the 1982 film Angoor, which in turn was based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Ranveer has started shooting for the film in Mumbai.

Apart from this, she has Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan. It will go on the floors soon.