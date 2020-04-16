MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pooja Hegde Flaunts Her Abs In This Mirror Selfie, See Pic

Pooja Hegde Flaunts Her Abs In This Mirror Selfie, See Pic

Bollywood diva Pooja Hegde, who is immensely popular for her roles in the Telugu and Tamil films, is rocking the lockdown time with some fitness-freak mirror selfies.

Share this:

With production of films and shows coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, most celebs are spending their time at their homes. Some are seen cleaning and rearranging objects, while others have cultivated their hobbies.

Bollywood diva Pooja Hegde, who is immensely popular for her roles in the Telugu and Tamil films, is rocking the lockdown time with some fitness-freak mirror selfies.

In the latest mirror selfie, the Mohenjo-Daro actress can be seen sporting a pink crop top and black hot pants. Standing in front of the mirror, she also shared a glimpse of her toned abs.

“A 1.. a 2…. a 123 gooo…” the Housefull 4 star wrote in the caption, adding that the quarantine has made her do it.

While in one post she seems to be serious, in the second picture Pooja can be seen striking a pose with a powerful wink, pout and a ‘V’ sign.

Pooja's fans immediately loved the sizzling avatar of their favourite star. The mirror selfies have been liked by over 9 lakh Instagram users till now.

Workout and yoga seem to be on Pooja’s mind during the lockdown phase. The actress also shared a stunning picture in a yoga pose.

“Making most of the situation we’re in by practising yoga… Best way to increase your flexibility, strengthen your muscles and connect with yourself. Thank you for the LIVE classes @jogmihir #fullmoon #yoga,” she wrote.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,417,598

    +38,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,081,969

    +70,244*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,884

    +24,888*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,487

    +7,337*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres