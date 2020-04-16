Pooja Hegde Flaunts Her Abs In This Mirror Selfie, See Pic

With production of films and shows coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, most celebs are spending their time at their homes. Some are seen cleaning and rearranging objects, while others have cultivated their hobbies.

Bollywood diva Pooja Hegde, who is immensely popular for her roles in the Telugu and Tamil films, is rocking the lockdown time with some fitness-freak mirror selfies.

In the latest mirror selfie, the Mohenjo-Daro actress can be seen sporting a pink crop top and black hot pants. Standing in front of the mirror, she also shared a glimpse of her toned abs.

“A 1.. a 2…. a 123 gooo…” the Housefull 4 star wrote in the caption, adding that the quarantine has made her do it.

While in one post she seems to be serious, in the second picture Pooja can be seen striking a pose with a powerful wink, pout and a ‘V’ sign.

Pooja's fans immediately loved the sizzling avatar of their favourite star. The mirror selfies have been liked by over 9 lakh Instagram users till now.

Workout and yoga seem to be on Pooja’s mind during the lockdown phase. The actress also shared a stunning picture in a yoga pose.

“Making most of the situation we’re in by practising yoga… Best way to increase your flexibility, strengthen your muscles and connect with yourself. Thank you for the LIVE classes @jogmihir #fullmoon #yoga,” she wrote.

