Pooja Hegde Flaunts her Beauty in Saree in Latest Photo Shoot

Tollywood actress Pooja Hegde’s stunning look in a light green saree from her latest photos has left her fans awestruck. The Beast actress recently shared a few photos in a light green saree on Instagram with the caption, “Beauty and the… #Beast.” The photos have garnered over 1.2 million likes on Instagram.

In the photos, the Beast actress is wearing a light green colour saree along with a backless blouse. She completed her look with oversized earrings and a bracelet in her hands. One of her fans wrote, “Lovely pictures”, while another commented, “Just an icon of beauty”.



This is not the first time that the Diva has impressed her followers with her looks. A few days ago she uploaded some photos on Instagram in which she was seen in a green satin shirt and trousers. And she has paired her shirt with a gorgeous white bralette.



Pooja has 19.2 million followers on her Instagram and she regularly shares her videos and photos on the platform. Recently, she posted a beautiful photo in a white outfit. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Serving you a scoop of vanilla on a sunny day.” Her fans commented and admired her outfit. The post got more than 16.5 lakh likes.



Pooja Hegde’s latest release Beast starring Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay has become a blockbuster. The movie has already collected Rs 152 crore at the box office within five days of its release on April 13. The movie is written and directed by Nelson and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The movies revolves around an ex-Raw agent’s crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

She is currently awaiting her next release Acharya, which will hit theatres on April 29.

