Pooja Hegde Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Golden and White Bikini, See Pic

Pooja Hegde amped up her bikini fashion in her latest Instagram post. The 31-year-old actress, who has worked in both Bollywood and Tollywood movies, flaunted her toned abs in a stunning bikini snap. Pooja was seen in a white and golden sequined bikini set as she posed for the picture. With the clear turquoise sea in the background, Pooja posed in her glamorous bikini which she paired with a white floral shrug.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Pooja wrote in the caption, “Always bringing my own sunshine.” Fans and followers of the actress were quick to share their response to the latest post. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented with a series of fire emoticons, while photographer Colston Julian commented, “Maldives experienced a spike in temperature.” Celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi complimented the actress as she wrote in the comments, “Hot.”

Pooja, who has worked in movies like Most Eligible Bachelor, and Housefull 4, has been sharing some snapshots from her vacation in Maldives. In an Instagram post from last weekend, Pooja was seen taking a stroll around the wooden trails that stood on stilts at one of the islands in Maldives. The actress was spotted in a pair of white floral printed bikini top and shorts. Pooja completed her tropical look with a white cotton shrug. With the clear blue ocean and wooden huts in the background, Pooja certainly complemented the location.

Another picture from Pooja’s Maldives vacation featured the actress in an Aztec patterned black and white bikini. The actress flaunted her toned abs in the picture as she tied her hair into a ponytail. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Pooja mentioned in the caption, “Messy Ponytail’s are forever gonna be my go to.” The actress followed the caption with some hashtags that read, “Swimtime,” and “Vacay hair.”

Have you checked the latest Instagram post shared by the actress?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.