Pooja Hegde Flies to Georgia to Shoot for Prabhas' Movie Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Work is worship, but definitely not at the cost of your health. Actress Pooja Hegde seems to have taken her work commitment too seriously. Despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, the star has flown to Georgia to shoot for her upcoming movie opposite South star Prabhas.

The Housefull 4 actress took to Instagram to share her picture from the Istanbul airport. In a mask-clad picture, Pooja can be seen donning a pink and white dress along with white shoes.

"The things I do for the love of films... Georgia, here I come... (Rocky Theme song playing in the background) #Prabhas20 #backoffcorona #shootlife."

In another picture shared by her hair stylist, the actress can be seen sitting in the flight.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has already started shooting for the movie back in January this year. He posted a picture on his Instagram to announce the beginning of the shoot.

The stars are yet to announce the title of their movie. The film, directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar, is expected to be named Jaan or Darling. However, it is being widely addressed as Prabhas 20. As reported earlier, a major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

Georgia has reported 42 cases of Coronavirus as of March 13, claiming one life. Amidst the chaos, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is likely to declare Coronavirus as public health emergency in the country on Saturday.

