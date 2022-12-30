Pooja Hegde Is Our Favourite ‘Secret Santa’ In Her Hot Red Ensemble

Pooja Hegde has won the hearts of millions with her exceptional performances and endearing smile. However, the Tollywood diva’s fashion sense has us hooked every time she posts snippets of her glamorous photoshoots on social media. The Cirkus actress has earned the approval of the fashion police with her classic wardrobe collection, which includes some major fashion cues.

Recently, the 32-year-old raised the temperature with her Secret Santa look. She was seen in a red monochrome outfit that was a perfect inspiration for Christmas eve. The co-ord set had a satin long skirt and a knotted shirt. For makeup, she went with everything muted and looked stunning.

Before this, Pooja made us go gaga when she slipped into a sleek velvety black mini-dress. The actress struck some captivating poses for her clicks inside the premises of a car, flaunting her toned legs and killer curves in the figure-hugging dress.

We were completely taken aback by the Tollywood beauty’s expressions and piercing gaze. She accessorised her racy ensemble with a pair of uber-cool black sunglasses and a pair of golden hoops as if basking in the invisible spotlight that radiated on her face.

Pooja completed her chic, vintage Hollywood look with black boots and open, brunette tresses, making our hearts skip a beat. “Here’s looking at you, kid," the actress joked in the caption. As soon as she shared the photos on Instagram, her followers showered her with praise in the comments.

