Pooja Hegde Keeps Interesting Conditions To Act in Mahesh Babu’s Next

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in South industry. She will be soon working in director Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming movie SSMB28. However, the actress has kept a few conditions before the makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer movie.

She only allocated 45 days for the film and kept a condition before the producers that they should not ask to extend the dates beyond this. Pooja reportedly asked the director of the movie to complete the shooting only within the given days.

The director is said to have promised to complete the shooting of her role as per her request. Pooja has received a remuneration of Rs 2 crore for this film, according to reports. She has also reportedly demanded payment for her staff as well.

Mahesh Babu’s next, SSMB28, is backed by S Radhakrishna under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. The official announcement for the film was recently made at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The whole team attended the event. This movie is actor Mahesh Babu’s 28th project.

After Athadu and Khaleja this film marks the third collaboration of director Trivikram Srinivas with Mahesh Babu.

Pooja Hegde previously worked with the director in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Pooja Hegde’s recent films did not do well at the box office. Her three films with big stars— Beast, Radhey Shyam and Acharya, failed to impress the audiences.

On the professional front, the actress will make her comeback in Bollywood with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comedy movie Circus. She will also be seen in Salman Khan’s next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Both the movies are going to be released in December this year.

