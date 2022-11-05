Pooja Hegde Looks Beautiful, Wishes Instafam Good Morning In Awwdorable Instagram Post; Check Here

“Good morning!”, wished actress Pooja Hegde to her 21.8 Instagram followers via a new post. An enthusiastic social media user, certified plant mum, and dog lover, the Housefull 4 actress regularly takes to the photo-sharing app to share bits and pieces of her life, beyond the big screen. Her latest post is reminiscent of some weekend-induced sleep, and we couldn’t help but appreciate it as well. The 32-year-old actress shared a picture of herself in a casual avatar and accompanied it with the morning wish along with the hashtag “puppies of Instagram.”

In the picture, Pooja looked every bit fashionable as she always does and was clad in a ribbed, black, crop top. She kept the look extremely simple and paired the outfit with nude beauty choices. She sported nude eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and peach lipstick to accentuate the look even further. She was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses perched on her head.

Reacting to her good morning post, fans flooded the comments section wishing her back. One user said: “Good morning!” with several heart-shaped emojis.

On the work front, Pooja is currently shooting for her upcoming action-packed film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead. The out-and-out entertainer also stars actress Shehnaaz Gill and boxer Vijender Singh. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

Pooja also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in her kitty. The upcoming movie is expected to be an adaptation of the Shakespeare play “The Comedy Of Errors.” She also has a movie with Vijay Devarkonda titled Jana Gana Mana.

