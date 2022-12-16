Pooja Hegde Looks Gorgeous In A Mustard Yellow Silk Saree, See Pics

Pooja Hegde recently suffered an ankle injury, which made her take a break from work. But the actress is now finally better and is back to work. She recently posted pictures from her latest photoshoot, which is currently going viral on social media. In the picture, the Radhe Shyam actress looks beautiful in a mustard yellow silk saree, which she paired with a blue sleeveless blouse. Pooja opted for minimalistic makeup, tied her hair in a high bun and added gajra to it. The actress completed her look with a bindi, a pair of statement earrings, and matching bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

The pictures went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Beautiful,” while another one said, “World greatest beauty.” “Elegant,” commented a third user.

On the professional front, Pooja suffered many setbacks this year. From Radhe Shayam, Beast to Acharya, none of her films performed well at box office. But she garnered attention with her sizzling special appearance in the comedy film F3, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie was a huge commercial success and collected over Rs 1.34 billion worldwide.

Pooja will soon be seen alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rohit Shetty-directorial Hindi movie, Cirkus. The movie is based on William Shakespeare’s play, The Comedy Of Errors and is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on December 23, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

Apart from this, she will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This action-comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan Films. Next, she also has Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB 28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas in her kitty.

