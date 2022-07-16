CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » Movies » Pooja Hegde Looks Simple Yet Stunning In White Outfit As She Drops Latest Pic From Her Vacation
1-MIN READ

Pooja Hegde Looks Simple Yet Stunning In White Outfit As She Drops Latest Pic From Her Vacation

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 16, 2022, 10:19 IST

All India |

Pooja Hegde is currently on a vacation in London (Photo: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde is currently on a vacation in London (Photo: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde was recently in Bangkok before she left for the United Kingdom with her family for a vacation.

Pooja Hegde has established herself as a household name with her impeccable acting abilities. In addition to Housefull 4, the actress has starred in several movies including Beast, Radhe Shyam and Mohenjo Daro among others. Apart from acting, Pooja is extremely fond of travelling and her Instagram feed is proof. She has a massive social media presence and often keeps her fans posted by sharing her whereabouts.

Currently, Pooja Hegde seems to be living her life to the fullest. The actress who was recently in Bangkok jetted off to the United Kingdom with her family. On Friday, the actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram space where she can be seen standing in front of Oxford University, England. In the picture, she looks simple yet stunning in a white dress. The actress also wears sunglasses which makes her look even look dapper. The caption of her post read, “Can I say now that I went to Oxford?”

The netizens were quick enough to flood her comment section with compliments. One of the Instagram users wrote, “You are looking beautiful,” while another user commented, “Damn cute. No one can beat you in cuteness.”

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 16, 2022, 10:19 IST
last updated:July 16, 2022, 10:19 IST