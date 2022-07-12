Pooja Hegde Looks Stunning in See-Through Shirt From Her Vacation in Bangkok, See Sizzling Photos

Pooja Hegde is in Bangkok for a long vacation and is updating her fans and followers with sizzling photos. In her latest Instagram photo dump, the actress can be seen donning a bikini with a yellow shirt and she accessorized her outfit with matching heart earrings. She flaunted her winning smile at the beach. The actress left her lovely long tresses to play in the breeze and opted for a subtle make up in her beach outfit.

Pooja took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse into her picturesque vacation in Thailand. She captioned her pictures “Time to escape..”

See the post here:

A day ago before this, Pooja had dropped an appetizing post treating herself to some delicacies while on vacation. In a Pink strappy dress, she looks sensational as she is seen enjoying a buffet in Thailand.

Check out the post here:

Before heading for her vacation, Pooja was shooting for her Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. On the work front, her Bollywood line-up includes a project with Ranveer Singh called Cirkus. Pooja will also be seen with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in his much-awaited project tentatively names SSMB28. The movie is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is set to go on floors in August.

She will also play the lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming action drama Jana Gana Mana. The pan-India film just wrapped up its first schedule of filming in Mumbai. This Puri Jagannadh’s film is being jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh.

