Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Lowest Phase of Her Career: ‘There Was a Year I Didn’t Have Work’

After making her acting debut in 2012 with the Tamil film Mugamoodi, Pooja Hegde has etched her presence in the hearts of the audiences. While the actress continues to carve her niche in the industry, Pooja has some much-anticipated projects in her pipeline. Despite sharing the screen space with some eminent actors, Pooja revealed that reaching here was no cakewalk. In a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that she had her own shares of downs, and reaching this stage wasn’t so easy. Opening up about the lowest point in her career, the Acharya actress revealed that the start of her career was the toughest for her.

“My highest point was when I had six hit films in a row, and that’s been amazing. The lowest point would be the start of my career,” she was quoted as saying by the publication. The actress further talked about the low point in her career and revealed that there was a time when one of her films didn’t do well and she couldn’t get work for a year. Pooja said, “It’s not like one film took off and there was no looking back. It was like one film didn’t do well, then there was a year where I didn’t have work, then I wasn’t getting the kind of films I wanted to do. When I got that, then those didn’t work, and then one film finally worked for me in Telugu. Since then, it’s been amazing.”

Calling it all a roller coaster ride, which is fun to experience, Pooja completely denied the question of getting herself attached to the box office collections of her films. She said, “Not at all. I feel every film comes with its own destiny. The moment I start attaching myself to the box office, tomorrow if a film doesn’t do well, that would affect me. So you have to equally not let the success or failure affect you.” Both in Bollywood and the regional cinema, Pooja’s career is gleaming with the projects starring A-list actors. The actress has recently completed Farhad Samji's directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan and it will release in December this year.

Apart from this the actress also has Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, which will also hit theatres in December. In Telugu, the actress has a film with Mahesh Babu. So when asked if she looks at it as the best phase of her career, the actress said that she believes it to be the “blessed phase” and not the best phase. Pooja said, “I don’t want to look at it that way, but rather as the most blessed phase of my career. I still feel I have a long way to go, I want to do different kinds of films, and there are many dream directors I want to work with. There’s a lot to say as an actor, and performer, there’s still a lot more to happen for me to call it my best phase.” The actress concluded by saying that she still feels like a newcomer and therefore always wants to be hungry for more.

