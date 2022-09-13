Pooja Hegde Poses With Pushpa Raj Aka Allu Arjun As They Win Best Actress and Best Actor Awards Respectively

It’s no surprise that Pooja Hegde has rightfully earned the title of beauty with brains with her stupendous acting chops and on-fleek style statements. And now, the actress has impressed everyone as she recently shared the stage with everyone’s favourite Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun. Oh yes, you read that right.

Recently, Pooja took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture with Allu Arjun. The photo was clicked during the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022 which were held over the weekend in Bengaluru. In the click, the two stars were seen posing with the awards as they smile ear to ear for the lens. While Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (Male) for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, Pooja Hegde won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for her performance in Most Eligible Bachelor. The text on the picture read, “Pooja and Pushpa.”

Pooja Hegde, for the award night, picked a beautiful flowy gown. She had major princess vibes, to say the least. Earlier, the actress also shared a picture with the ‘Baba’ of Bollywood aka Ranveer Singh. In the click, Ranveer looked dashing in an all-white ensemble exhibited with grace, quite effortlessly.

Pooja Hedge also penned down an emotional note where she expressed gratitude for her achievement. She thanked the makers of her movie and also hoped that her work continues to inspire others. “As for Youth Icon, I guess if you continue being your authentic self, it pays off eventually ‍♀️ Hope I continue to inspire and stay inspired through my work,” a part of her note read.

On the work front, Pooja will next star opposite Salman Khan in Farhad Samji’s action comedy movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill in key roles.

