Pooja Hegde Reacts to Allu Arjun Testing Covid Positive, Radhe's Second Song 'Dil De Diya' Teaser Out

After the success of its first song, Seeti Maar, the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are now all set to bring another dance number, Dil De Diya. The teaser of the same has released, giving the audience a glimpse into what the track will be like and what to expect.

Dil De Diya Teaser Out: Salman Khan to Groove with Jacqueline Fernandez in 2nd Song from Radhe

Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar has found her life partner in Dr Abhinandan Singh, who had also won the title of Mr Uganda in 2011-12. The actress was a part of superhit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Vaada Raha. Vaishali shared the big news on Instagram after she posted a video of her roka ceremony which was held on April 26 and introduced her husband to her fans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Vaishali Takkar Gets Engaged to Former Mr Uganda

Actor Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are one of the most loved on-screen pairs of showbiz. Their roles as Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma in the reboot of popular drama, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was much appreciated by the audience. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show was among the top serials on television. However, after the show ended in October last year, rumours have been going on regarding differences in their relationship which all the more intensified when Erica was not spotted at Parth’s birthday party in March this year.

Parth Samthaan Refutes Rumours Surrounding Differences with Erica Fernandes

Actress Pooja Hegde, who was seen opposite Allu Arjun in 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has reacted to the news of her co-star testing positive for coronavirus. In her message, Pooja, who is also Covid-positive, referred to their characters Bantu and Amulya from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as she wrote, “Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company!"

Pooja Hegde’s Quirky Reaction to Allu Arjun Testing Covid Positive

Dwayne Johnson’s personal strength and fitness coach Dave Rienzi says the Hollywood superstar never needs to take drastic measures or over-stress his body to obtain a certain look. “We hold his conditioning in a very tight window to allow him to be ‘scene ready’ at any moment. Keeping him at striking distance ensures that we never need to take drastic measures to obtain a certain look, or over-stress his body. The bottom line is that he always needs to be able to perform at his best on screen," said Rienzi, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Dwayne Johnson Never Over-stresses Body for a Certain Look

