Pooja Hegde Roped in to Romance Akhil Akkineni in Bommarillu Bhaskar's Next

Actress Pooja Hedge, who made her Bollywood debut with the Ashutosh Gowariker directed Mohenjodaro, will be seen romancing Akhil Akkineni in her next film. Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna and Amala, will be teaming up with Bommarillu Bhaskar for his next outing. The 25-year-old actor has also given two previous hits, titled Akhil and Hello.

Earlier, Akhil Akkineni had worked hard for Mr. Majnu, teaming up with Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame, but the film failed to make an impact. According to reports in The Times of India, while a couple of schedules have already been wrapped up, the leading lady of Akhil's next film hadn't been confirmed by the makers. The makers seem to have finally decided to rope in Pooja Hegde to romance Akhil in the film.

Earlier, several other actresses were speculated to be confirmed as the leading lady. While it was being said that Sai Pallavi was almost confirmed initially, it was later reported that she backed off at the last minute. It is the Maharshi actress who has been chosen for Bommarillu Bhaskar's next.

On the personal front, Akhil Akkineni is currently on a trip to Spain to celebrate his father Nagarjuna's 60th birthday. He is accompanied by other family members, including Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.