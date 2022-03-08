Pooja Hegde Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With Radhe Shyam Co-Star Prabhas. What She Said

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam will hit theatres on March 11. With only three days to go for release, fans of both actors are excited to see them together on the big screen. However, ahead of the film’s premiere, rumours that all is not well between Pooja and Prabhas surfaced.

According to these rumours, there were some rifts between the leading pair of the film. Before these rumours could escalate further, Pooja was quick to issue a clarification. The actor said that Prabhas is a very sweet person, adding that she and her mother often received homemade food from her Radhe Shaym co-star. She further said that it was a pleasure working with Prabhas and all the reports claiming anything otherwise are baseless.

The fans have been waiting a long time for the release of the film. Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama set in Europe of the 1970s. The most interesting aspect of the film is that it seems to depict love from a completely different perspective.

Picturesque locations of Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad are being loved by the fans. Mithoon, Amaal Mallik and Manan Bhardwaj have contributed to the music for this film. Kumaar, Manoj Muntashir, Rashmi Virag and Mithoon have penned the lyrics. Manoj Paramahamsa has handled the photography for this film.

Apart from music and locations, the film is being awaited due to many other reasons. Prabhas playing a palmist and legend Amitabh Bachchan being the sutradhar of the film make the fans look forward to it.

The first half of this film has been watched and loved by Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas control board. Umair was left awestruck with the electrifying chemistry and outstanding VFX used in the film. Umair wrote that the film deals with a unique subject.

Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Krishnamraju, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar and others are a part of this film.

