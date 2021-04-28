Pooja Hegde Shares Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis: Have Lost Sense of Smell

A bevy of celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. Many celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family, Akshay Kumar, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, with most of them recovering within a few days. Joining the long list is Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde.

The actress recently did a live session on her Instagram. She took an online breath-taking and breath-controlling class. It was during the class that she revealed her health status. Updating her fans about her health, Pooja said that she has completely lost her sense of smell and has a dry cough.

She also went on to add that losing smell is something she finds strange but is trying her best to cope up with it. She feels fortunate for not having other serious COVID symptoms. Fans were relieved to know that she is doing fine and will recover fully soon.

During the live session, Pooja seemed to look absolutely fine and normal. She requested each and everyone watching the live to follow strict measures and guidelines to prevent COVID-19 and its spread. Prevention is always better than cure during a time like this.

Pooja had recently got infected with the COVID-19 virus and has isolated herself. She shared the news with everyone through her official Twitter handle. In her twitter post, the actress shared that she has been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is following all the safety measures, isolating and home quarantining herself. She also added aboutrecovering well. In her post, she also requested everyone who had recently come in contact with her to get themselves tested. She didn’t forget to thank her fans for their love and support, asking them to stay home, stay safe and take care.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here