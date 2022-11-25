Pooja Hegde Shares Recovery Videos From Her Leg Injury With Fans, See Here

Pooja Hegde might have been absent from the Bollywood films after Farhad Samji’s fantasy-action-comedy Housefull 4 but the actress is all set to put her acting chops on display with her upcoming film Cirkus. While Hegde continues to slay down South, the actress recently encountered a setback after injuring her legs. Now Pooja is slowly recuperating from the same as she shared her recovery journey with the fans.

On Thursday, the Radhe Shyam actress took to her Instagram stories to post two videos of her recovery ordeal. In the first one, Pooja can be seen taking small steps with the help of a nurse and a walker to assist her. She wrote,

“Two weeks back…me learning to walk for the second time in my life it’s so funny how you find your mind blanking on how it’s done, an activity I’ve done all my life! #FirstSteps."

In another video, one could see Pooja trying to get up from her bed. Her nurse helps her out in the process. For this one, Pooja wrote,

“Fall down. Get back up, keep standing up #babysteps #recovery."

A couple of months back while shooting for her Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja had suffered a ligament tear. Revealing the same, Pooja had taken to Instagram and shared pictures. The actress has been taking rest at home for over a month now as advised by her doctors.

On the professional front, besides Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde would also be joining Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s collaboration titled SSMB28 from December first week. There have also been talks about her featuring alongside KGF fame Yash for a big-budget Kannada film. However, an official update about the same has yet to be made.

