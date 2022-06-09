Pooja Hegde Slams Airline for Staff's 'Rude' Behaviour: Arrogant, Ignorant, Threatening Tone Used With Us

Actress Pooja Hegde took to social media on Thursday to express her disappointment over an airline company and alleged that their staff member behaved rudely toward her. The Radhe Shyam actress was travelling out of Mumbai. She took to Twitter to write, “Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling.”

Take a look:

Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022

The airline company is yet to respond to her tweet.

This is not the first time celebrities are calling out airlines for their alleged rude behaviour. Earlier in 2020, filmmaker Vipul Shah slammed an airline for ill-treating an 80-year-old woman, saying the incident was shocking and unacceptable. This year in February, Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh slammed Go First (founded as Go Air) airline by posting a video on Instagram. The actress shared a clip from inside the flight and called out the rude air hostesses saying that she is ‘very disappointed.’

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, made her Cannes debut this year and revealed later that she lost her baggage when she landed. She told Film Companion, “I did lose my luggage when I landed. They were left behind in Paris, there was a connecting flight. So we lost all our hair products, and makeup, we lost outfits. Thankfully, I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India, which I had hand-carried. So we landed, we had this upon us. We couldn’t cry about this because we didn’t have time. Probably, my manager panicked more than me.”

On the film front, the actress was recently seen in Radhe Shyam with actor Prabhas. Next, she will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. The actress will also be seen in the Telugu movie Jana Gana Mana.

