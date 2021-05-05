Pooja Hegde Tests Negative For Covid-19; Nikki Tamboli Shares Heartbreaking Post

Actress Pooja Hegde has tested negative for Covid-19 after battling the virus over the past days. Pooja made the announcement along with an Instagram selfie on Wednesday.

“Thank you for all the love y’all have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there," she wrote as caption with a smiling photo.

Actress Nikki Tamboli suffered a terrible tragedy after her brother, 29-year-old Jatin Tamboli, passed away dur to Covid-19. On Wednesay, Nikki took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking post for her parents, asking God to give them strength.

She wrote, “Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom."

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is spending his days at home under quarantine. The 38-year-old actor has been recovering quite well and on Wednesday even shared a glimpse of how he is being pampered by his family.

He shared a series of videos on his social media handle today where his son Ayaan was seen carrying a tray of food while his daughter Arha was seen playing in the open area of the house.

Starting from Master in January 2021, to the recently released Vakeel Saab, several South Indian filmmakers have been constantly providing entertainment to the fans amid the uncertainty that looms over theatre business. We are counting down our picks for the best regional films that have released this year.

After getting delayed several times in the past year, Master finally released in January earlier this year. It first hit theatres and they premiered on streaming platform. Vijay’s Master can be streamed on ZEE5.

Singer Neha Kakkar gave her fans a glimpse of her childhood by sharing a throwback picture of her performing as a young child in a congregation. The picture also features her parents and brother Tony Kakkar. It shows how Neha has been winning everyone’s heart by her singing from a very early age.

In the vintage snap shared on Instagram on Tuesday, a young Neha can be seen standing on a small stage holding a mic while her brother can be seen seated beside her. From the frame, it seems that she was performing at a religious event when the photograph was clicked.

