Pooja Hegde To Play Female Lead In Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Film

Director Puri Jagannadh earlier revealed his next Telugu film, JGM (Jana Gana Mana), featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead while he was working on Liger. Now it has been revealed that actress Pooja Hegde is poised to play the female lead in the film. There has been no official confirmation from the team of JGM regarding Pooja’s role though. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be Pooja’s first film opposite the Arjun Reddy actor.

Earlier, a few reports claimed that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead in the movie and Ajay Devgn along with Amitabh Bachchan would be a part of the project.

Pooja’s career graph has not been great in recent times with three of her films, Radhe Shyam, Beast and Acharya failing to create an impact and it remains to be seen if her collaboration with Vijay changes her dry spell at the box office.

The title and first-look poster of Jana Gana Mana is all set to be out on May 9, on Vijay’s birthday.

Puri Jagannadh and Vijay’s other collaboration Liger is a highly anticipated pan-India film and the shooting of the film has been recently wrapped up. Post-production work of the movie is currently underway and the film is set to release worldwide on August 25. According to reports, Disney+Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights for the film for around Rs 65 crore while Telugu entertainment channel Star Maa has acquired the satellite rights. While Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, it will be Ananya Pandey’s debut in Telugu movies. Another big star attraction is boxing legend Mike Tyson, who will appear in an extended cameo in the film.

