Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Pawan Kalyan In Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh?

From Allu Arjun to Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde has worked with the top names in the industry. The latest reports say that the Beast actor is all set to star opposite Pawan Kalyan in his much-anticipated film, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

The year didn’t start on a great note for Pooja as her last three films failed to impress the audience despite being big banner productions. Pooja’s last three consecutive releases — Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Beast alongside Thalapathy Vijay, and Acharya with the father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan — didn’t work well at the box office.

However, her fans are optimistic Pooja will make a strong comeback with Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhaga Singh.

According to reports, Harish, who has worked with Pooja in the past on Duvvada Jagannadham – DJ and Gaddalakonda Ganesh, has suggested bringing her on board for his upcoming film to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan.

However, no official announcement has been made on Pooja’s appearance in the film. Last year, the first look of the film was released by the makers in which Pawan Kalyan was seen in a macho avatar sitting on a bike. The poster didn’t feature Pooja, so the rumours remained intact about her casting.

Apart from this, Pooja has a lot in her kitty. Recently, the teaser of the party song Life Ante Itta Vundaala from the comedy-drama F3 was released by the makers and the dance number is making the audience tap their feet to the amazing tunes.

In the song, the audience can see Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Pooja Hegde setting the stage on fire with their spectacular moves. Pooja will also be seen in AA21, Icon, Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Housefull 5.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.