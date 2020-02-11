Take the pledge to vote

Pooja Hegde to Star Opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will start filming around October and get it ready for an Eid 2021. It features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Housefull 4 star Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead opposite superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's next production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed to Mumbai Mirror that he had considered Hegde for the role following her performance in Housefull 4. He said, "Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story."

A source close to the project also revealed that certain workshops would be held before the film's shooting. This is primarily because Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman and Pooja's first time working together. The source also revealed the importance of Hegde's character to the film's plot.

"His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman’s character. Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja’s track acts as the catalyst to the plot," the source revealed.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to release during Eid 2021. Apart from this Salman Khan will be appearing in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing Eid 2020. He is also reportedly preparing for Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, which is being planned for a Christmas 2021 release.

