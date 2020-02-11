Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Pooja Hegde to Star Opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will start filming around October and get it ready for an Eid 2021. It features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair.
'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will start filming around October and get it ready for an Eid 2021. It features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair.
Housefull 4 star Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead opposite superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's next production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed to Mumbai Mirror that he had considered Hegde for the role following her performance in Housefull 4. He said, "Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story."
A source close to the project also revealed that certain workshops would be held before the film's shooting. This is primarily because Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman and Pooja's first time working together. The source also revealed the importance of Hegde's character to the film's plot.
"His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman’s character. Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja’s track acts as the catalyst to the plot," the source revealed.
Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to release during Eid 2021. Apart from this Salman Khan will be appearing in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing Eid 2020. He is also reportedly preparing for Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, which is being planned for a Christmas 2021 release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia