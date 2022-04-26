Pooja Hegde Turns Heads in Desi Avatar With Fuchsia Saree During Acharya's Pre-Release Event, See Pics

Being on the promotional spree for her upcoming Telugu actioner Acharya, Pooja Hegde is not leaving any single corner of her wardrobe untouched. From casual to formals, the actress has always been a vision to our sight whenever she steps out. Pooja recently set the internet ablaze with her divine ethnic look while keeping up her fashion game.

While we were still trying to get over her elegant traditional look in yellow embroidered saree, Pooja Hegde has sent us all into a frenzy after she stepped out in fuchsia organza silk saree to attend the pre-release event for Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya.

Impressing us all with her desi avatar, Pooja paired her look with a matching strappy blouse, as she taught us how to make heads turn during summer. Needless to say, she aced the traditional look yet again. The actress draped herself in a traditional clothing line by Kavita and Priyanka Jain called Devnaagri.S

She is busy promoting Acharya with her co-star Ram Charan, and an Instagram fan account of Pooja dropped a series of pictures of the actress from the event in the magnificent ensemble.

The timeless silk organza comes in a pleasant and lively fuchsia shade that featured a relaxed-fitting on Pooja's perfect body frame. The six yards of beauty featured Resham embroidery on the pallu, and the borders have a pretty geometric pattern. All the embroidery work is done with the white thread, making it appear more pleasant in the contrasting colours. Pooja Hegde chose to drape her saree in a traditional style with its pallu hanging open from her shoulder.

The strappy floral embroidered blouse enhanced the beauty of her sartorial choice. It features a plunging heart shape neckline, a deep back, and a cropped hemline flaunting Pooja's toned midriff.

Willing to add this note-worthy glamorous outfit to your summer wardrobe? You can purchase it from the Devnaagri website which is called the Fuchsia Silk Organza saree, which will cost you around Rs 38,000.

Last but not the least, going for a minimalist look, Pooja chose a sleek diamond bracelet, embellished rings, and matching dangling statement earrings adorned with rubies for her accessories.

