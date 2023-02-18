Actress Pooja Hegde has become one of the most prominent faces in the south film industry. The diva was praised immensely by viewers after her charismatic on-screen presence in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Tamil film, Beast. Apart from the intense action sequences and powerful dialogues in the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial, its song Arabic Kuthu became a hit almost instantly after its release. With the foot-tapping soundtrack completing one year on February 14, 2023, Pooja has treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes video of the song that has grabbed eyeballs of social media users.

The actress captioned her post, “1 year since Arabic Kuthu…. Well, here are some extra bits for you for all the love that has continued to come in since then.” The hashtags added to the visual clip revealed that the particular video was being shot at 4 in the morning.

Dressed in a dazzling, heavily-embroidered lehenga, having distinct mirror work, Pooja can be seen getting amped up to perform the Arabic Kuthu song. As soon as the director calls “action” and the countdown begins, the actress breaks into a graceful dance performance — matching her steps with the beats and lyrics of the song. Background dancers were also captured in the video, dancing to the groovy track at the elaborately-decorated film set.

Netizens were quick to drop their reactions on the BTS video. “Really want to see you and Thalapathy pair again!!!,” wished one ardent fan. “Greatest scene in cinematic history,” lavished a second user. “DAAMN FIREEE,” quipped another admirer. Others added numerous red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Sun Pictures, the producer of the film, also tweeted another BTS video of Vijay practicing the Arabic Kuthu dance moves with choreographer Jani Master. “Still giving us the same vibe and energy after a year. Celebrating 1 year of timeless magic,” read the caption.

Arabic Kuthu was both composed and sung by ace musician Anirudh Ravichander, along with Jonita Gandhi. Besides Vijay and Pooja, Beast also starred Selvaraghavan, Ankur Vikal, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, and Shaji Chen in important roles. The action-comedy, which released on August 19, 2022, entered the 200-crore club at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here