Pooja Hegde Wonders if This New Ability She Learned While Under Quarantine Can be Counted as a Skill

Actress Pooja Hegde has been recovering from the coronavirus after she contracted the infection last month. The 30-year-old actress has been updating her fans and followers with her recovery details. In her latest Instagram story, the actress showed how the recovery quarantine has given her enough time to acquire a new set of skills.

The actress shared two videos on her Instagram story where she showed her fans how she might have learnt to use her facial muscles in a creative way to raise one eyebrow at a time. Pooja was seen attempting to raise her eyebrows and wink and at the same time as she asked in the caption if it can be counted as learning a new skill. In the following video, Pooja continued showing her facial expressions but assured her fans that she was just joking and will read a book or something enriching after posting the story.

Pooja, who has predominantly worked in Telugu films, contracted coronavirus on April 25 and has been under quarantine since then. In her tweet last month, the actress had also urged her followers to stay home and not to go out unless absolutely essential.

In her latest Instagram post from last weekend, Pooja shared a glimpse of how she has been recovering from the virus. The actress was seen in a mustard and grey check shirt as she indulged in some sour dough bread. Meanwhile, several fans and followers have been sending her their well wishes for her speedy recovery.

Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. ❤️I am doing good and have mild symptoms. You make me smile, Love you. ❤️— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 26, 2021

The actress will soon be seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam starring opposite actor Prabhas. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 30.

Pooja will also be seen romancing actor Ram Charan in their upcoming movie Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama will also star Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

