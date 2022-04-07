Pooja Hegde's All-Denim Look Has Set The Internet on Fire

Pooja Hegde always leaves us amazed with her outstanding fashion sense. Her wardrobe has a dress for every occasion. Be it a wedding festivity or a day out, Pooja has the perfect pick. And, now, she has made the fashion traffic stop in a short denim dress. She is looking every bit gorgeous. For accessories, Pooja went for hoop earrings and a butterfly pendant. Her makeup and hair were on point. She teamed her outing with white ankle boots.

Well, this isn’t the first time when Pooja has picked a demis outfit for her day out. Earlier, she was seen in an off-shoulder denim dress. And, we have a picture to prove it. For the caption, she wrote, “You’ll always win when you move with love and genuine intentions. Always.”

Pooja Hegde is on a roll these days. She will be soon seen in Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. The film also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. The movie is an action thriller written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Sun Pictures has backed the project.

The story revolves around a spy’s quest to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. Fans are eager to watch Vijay and Pooja’s on-screen chemistry. From the trailer to the songs, everything about his film has been a hit. And, we can’t wait to watch it.

The trailer of the upcoming movie, Beast, was released by Pooja on Instagram. In case you haven’t watched it yet, then we have it ready for you.

Beast will be released on April 13.

Apart from Beast, Pooja Hegde has Acharya, an action-drama movie directed by Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood are also part of the film. The movie will release on April 29. She will be also seen in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

Pooja Hedge was last seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.

