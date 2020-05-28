MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Pooja Hegde’s Instagram Account Hacked, Warns Fans to Not Respond to Any Messages

Pooja Hegde concluded her day with a nightmare as her social media account came under the scanner of hackers. However, with the help of her technical team, it was resolved.

Actress Pooja Hegde concluded her day with a nightmare on Wednesday, as her social media account came under the scanner of hackers. The actress’ Instagram handle was hacked, posting some unwanted stuff.

Hegde, who was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramloo, revealed the details via a twitter post. Mentioning that her account has been hacked, she asked people to refrain from accepting personal information or sharing any details.

Her tweet read, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you (sic)."

Soon after, the Mohen Jodaro actress announced that she has retrieved her Instagram account with the help of her digital team. She also mentioned that all the posts shared via hackers will be undone by her.

“Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram… Any message follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty,” she posted.

She shared the messages with the hashtag ‘Haters Gonna Hate’.



