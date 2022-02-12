Pooja Hegde's 'Long Overdue' Vacation With Family in Maldives is Treat to Fans. See Pics

Telugu actor Pooja Hegde is enjoying her vacation with her family in the Maldives these days. The actor shared pictures of this trip with her fans on social media. In the photographs, the actor and her family seem to be having a lot of fun in the island nation. In the most recent picture, Pooja is standing with her parents and brother.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “Finally! Our first family vacation after 13 years. Long overdue and a much-needed one". While this picture was posted two days ago, Pooja shared some more photos on Saturday. In the latest photographs, Pooja is enjoying food and the ocean view with the family. In one of these pictures, Pooja and her mother were snapped together.

Posting these pictures, she wrote, “The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday is as special as you."

The Radhe Shyaam actor has been working on a series of films and has stayed busy in the last couple of years. Owing to her busy schedule, Pooja could not spend much time with her family. As per media reports, she recently got a new flat in Mumbai.

In the next few months, Pooja has several releases scheduled. Among them are Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Beast and a few others. And therefore, Pooja Hegde fans are in for a treat this year. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with some of the biggest male stars of the industry.

Radhe Shyam, her much-awaited film with superstar Prabhas, is scheduled to release on March 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.