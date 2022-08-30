Pooja Hegde's ‘Pajama Party’ Pictures are Out, Fans React

Pooja Hegde has always managed to stun audiences with her spectacular acting prowess and adorable expressions. The actress has worked with some of the renowned stars of Tollywood and Bollywood, in films like Radhe Shyam, Beast, and Mohenjo Daro, marking her presence in the film industry.

Apart from being a wonderful actress, Pooja is also a social media buff, keeping her fans posted on her exotic travel escapades and upcoming movies. Taking away Monday blues, the actress recently dropped some oh-so-cute pictures of herself on her Instagram space, lifting the spirits of her fans.

“Pajama party” captioned Pooja in her post.

The actress seemed to spend a lazy day at home, dressed in a classic tongue-out white tee, representing the famous rock band, The Rolling Stones. She matched her casual attire with a pair of black shorts having the same tongue-out print, flashing her cute smile. Pooja sat on the couch and held a vintage film camera in her hand.

The actress turned photographer in the next picture as she tried to click a snap, bringing the camera close to one eye while squinting the other to get a better visual. She had her hair tied back in a loose ponytail and looked flawless without any makeup.

For the following click, Pooja ditched her ponytail hairdo and let her locks loose. She kept the camera on a table beside her and struck an uber-cool pose, sporting the famous rock hand gesture. Pooja tilted her head slightly with a half-smile and half-pout expression on her face that stole the hearts of millions.

Pooja’s adorable pictures grabbed the attention of netizens, who wasted no time in appreciating the actress in her comments, dropping numerous heart and heart eye emojis. While one Instagram user remarked, “So sweet” another called her, “My Crush”.

The 31-year-old actress was last seen in the Telugu action drama, Acharya. The film starring popular South actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mahesh Babu failed to impress the audiences.

Pooja’s upcoming cinematic venture will be director Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Cirkus, opposite Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh is touted to play a double role in the film. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgan also play prominent roles in the movie.

Apart from Cirkus, Pooja is also geared up to star in the Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

