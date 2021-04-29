Pooja Hegde's Quirky Reaction to Allu Arjun Testing Covid Positive

Actress Pooja Hegde, who was seen opposite Allu Arjun in 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has reacted to the news of her co-star testing positive for coronavirus. In her message, Pooja, who is also Covid-positive, referred to their characters Bantu and Amulya from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as she wrote, “Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company!"

Pooja also sent recovery wishes to Allu Arjun in her tweet saying, “You will be healthy in no time". “Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care. Allu Arjun. Sending you some healing light and energy…you’ll be healthy in no time!" her tweet read.

Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care @alluarjun Sending you some healing light and energy ☺️ you’ll be healthy in no time!— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 28, 2021

South star Allu Arjun on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 38-year-old actor shared a note on Twitter to inform about his diagnosis. “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine," he wrote. Arjun urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested. “I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance," he said.

Pooja also shared with fans on social media earlier that she has been infected with coronavirus.

