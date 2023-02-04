It’s not everyone’s cup of tea to master the art of traditional look in an ethnic wear, but we won’t mind taking inspiration when it’s Pooja Hegde. The actress won our hearts a long time ago with her ever-changing sense of charm and diverse fashion choices, and she recently set the internet ablaze with her breath-taking photos from her brother’s wedding. She certainly knows how to pull out all the stops for a special occasion, and her brother’s wedding had us all swooning.

She looked stunning in everything from her Kanjivaram saree to her gorgeous embellished lehenga. She wore a burgundy shimmery lehenga and exuded ultra-glam energy.

The actress danced the night away in a Seema Gujral lehenga set, complete with sequins and shimmer. The lehenga set sparkled with tonal sequins, beads, and crystal embroidery and the plunging neckline blouse complemented the flared skirt and embroidered dupatta perfectly. Her statement earrings and nude minimal makeup completed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde can pull off anything with grace, as evidenced by her breathtaking photos from her brother’s wedding. The actress looked stunning in the traditional Kanjivaram silhouette. It seems she is not afraid of wearing bright colours.

She chose an eye-catching number and paired it with an embroidered blouse. While we loved her elegant saree, her choice of heavy-duty jewellery with green stones and pearl detailing added an element to the look.

In yet another look, the actress was seen wearing a stunning Raw Mango saree. She wore a mustard saree with a touch of gold, and paired the lovely drape with a contrasting royal blue strappy blouse. With statement earrings and statement earrings, she kept it simple and poised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde’s saree collection is vibrant, and her Arpita Mehta red outfit was the proof. Pooja in the red saree was a sight to behold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

On the professional front, Pooja will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will also feature Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill. This year’s Eid film will be released in theaters.

Read all the Latest Movies News here