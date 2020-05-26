Pooja Kumar Dismisses Rumours of Dating Kamal Haasan or Starring in His Film Thalaivan Irukkindran

Indian origin American actress Pooja Kumar was recently linked to veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan after being snapped during celebrations with his family and friends. The actress, who has worked with Haasan in three movies, has cleared the air about them.

Pooja was Haasan's co-star in Vishwaroopam 1 and 2 and Uthama Villain. She is very close to the Tamil star and his family. "I have known Kamal Haasan sir and his family for a long time now. Ever since I started working with him, I have known his family – his brother who is a producer, his daughters - Shruti and Akshara, everyone. That's how I was a part of their family functions as well," DNA quoted her as telling Tollywood.net.

There are even reports making the rounds that Pooja might be a part of Kamal's forthcoming project Thalaivan Irukkiran. But she dismissed those, too. "No, I'm not a part of the project Thalaivan Irukkiran. Not as of yet, but who knows," Pooja said.

Pooja was born in St. Louis, Missouri, US. Her parents are immigrants from India. She has appeared in Hollywood projects such as Man on a Ledge, Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Bollywood Hero. In 2003, she received the Screen Actors Guild Emerging Actress Award for Flavors. She played Kamal Haasan's wife in the action thriller Vishwaroopam that came out in 2013.

