Pooja Purandare, Who Plays Kamini in Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, Leaves the Show

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli is one of the most popular Marathi television shows right now. Latika and Abhimanyu are everyone’s favourite couple. However, Kamini, who is known as Miss Nashik in the show, will no longer be seen in the series. Although Kamini’s role is negative, she boasts of a huge fan base on social media. Actor Pooja Purandare, who plays the role of Kamini, has decided to leave the show.

After saying goodbye to the show, the actor informed her fans and thanked them for all the support. Sharing special moments with her co-stars from the show, she said, “I have said goodbye to the series Sundara Mana Mein Bharli. It was a lot of fun playing the character of “Kamini" aka “Miss Nashik". My journey was very special with the entire team of Sundara. The channel, production company, writer, director, co-star, technical team and audience … thank you all very much .. see you soon ..”

Her fans have expressed sadness over her leaving the show. Although she has bid adieu to the show, she has also given her fans a ray of hope by saying, “see you soon". Recently, the show went through some shocking twists and turns. Abhimanyu and Latika have reunited after getting married. But on their way back from the wedding, they lost all their property to Daulat.

This has started a new storm in the life of the newly-married duo. The new track is expected to throw up some exciting twists in the show. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see what happens next in the life of the lead characters.

