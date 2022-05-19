Pooja Raibagi's Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With Fiance Prasad Dabke

Marathi actor Pooja Raibagi, who is known to play the prominent role of Kalindi in the serial Jai Jai Swami Samarth that airs on Colors Marathi, had her pre-wedding photoshoot recently. She shared the pictures on Instagram. The beautiful pictures feature her soon-to-be husband, Prasad Dabke. The couple got engaged on December 28, 2021, and will soon tie the knot. The photos of their engagement can be found on Prasad’s Instagram.

The photoshoot featured the couple wearing amazing outfits. While Pooja sported a modern pink long-sleeve gown, Prasad presented a contrast and sported a traditional-style blue waistcoat over a black kurta. While some photos have Prasad wearing just his regular glasses, others feature both Pooja and Prasad in goggles. While this was one pair of outfits they wore, another pair featured Prasad in a blue shirt and Pooja in a beautiful yellow and white salwar with elegant light jewellery on her hand.

The fans showered their love for the couple in the comments. A user commented – “Lot’s of love… Swami aai bless both of you… Kalindi Mam tumhi swmincha serial madhun kuthe gayab ahat” which translates to, “Lots of love…Swami aai bless both of you…Kalini mam where did you vanish in the serial?” Another user commented, “Lovely jodi”, meaning lovely couple.

While Pooja is a Marathi actor and a relatively new one, she has been seen in the web series Tandav as the honest Kirti Patil. On the other hand, Prasad Dabke was also seen acting in Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji which used to air on the Star Pravah channel. He played the role of Gopinath Pant Bokil in the series. He has also played the role of Gangadhar Ashtaputra in Sindhu. Apart from this, Prasad is an artist and his talent can be seen in his Instagram posts of the numerous paintings on his profile homepage.

